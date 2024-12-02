Veratad Technologies is now fully integrated with Bank Kernel





With the Bank Kernel Fintech Development Kit (FDK), businesses can create customer experiences which include identification verification solutions alongside full current and checking accounts, digital wallets, debit and or credit cards, and foreign exchange (FX) solutions.

Bank Kernel offers an extensible suite of microservices, management applications, and white label-ready user experiences to help fintech founders launch and manage a retail banking account product. The FDK consists of web applications and native mobile banking experiences for consumers, administrative tools for account management, and a core banking engine which integrates with industry-leading fintech API providers.

Moreover, the software suite includes Veratad’s range of identity verification solutions for customer onboarding and KYC/AML compliance management, all delivered through a single integration.