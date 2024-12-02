

Veratad new developments

Veratad integrates IDVerse’s optical character recognition (OCR) and document fraud analysis (DFA) cores to strengthen worldwide coverage. This integration caters to more than twelve countries across four continents, each with unique requirements.

This collaboration secures age and identity verification for the future as customer base, fraud patterns, and scenarios evolve. According to recent findings from IDVerse, around a quarter of fraud attempts incorporate synthetic media, underscoring the importance of tackling this problem as it progresses.

Officials from Veratad stated that they conducted thorough testing on IDVerse and their technology before integrating their document capture and fraud analysis modules. Furthermore, they declared that IDVerse's identity infrastructure aligns with their verification solution, marking the beginning of a new era in the market.

The partnership between IDVerse and Veratad represents a step forward in online minor protection and identity verification. It combines generative AI with security measures and user experience.

IDVerse previous partnerships

IDVerse has teamed up with GeoComply to offer document identity verification to clients in the iGaming industry.

GeoComply’s IDComply solution consolidates various verification providers into one service, with a focus on simplifying jurisdictional coverage. Conversely, IDVerse's AI technology verifies in real-time that the selfie matches the individual in the ID document photo for new players.

This collaboration helps GeoComply to verify over 16,000 ID documents worldwide from more than 220 countries through the IDComply service, aiming to uphold the authenticity of scanned identity documents.

IDVerse's technology is centered on upgrading GeoComply's user onboarding process scalability and reducing the risk of verifying fraudulent players. Their solution allows for immediate verification of new users on any device and in any location, streamlining the process and removing the need for manual intervention.