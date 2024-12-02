Veratad launches Smart 2FA authentication solution

Smart 2FA begins a customer authentication by conducting an identity check using trusted identity databases and information supplied during onboarding. This allows companies to verify identity, identify risk of criminal activities and run the name against government sanctions lists. Then, Smart 2FA uses this data to verify that the phone number of the device belongs to the user.

With Smart 2FA, organizations can be sure that:

the person exists;

the phone number is real;

the phone number is registered to that person;

the person has possession of the device.

Veratad Technologies is a provider of global age and identity solutions. With Veratad, data, documents, out-of-wallet questions, mobile two-factor authentication and biometrics come together to solve identity problems.