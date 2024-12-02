Verafin launches FRAMLx anti-money laundering solution

Powered by technology available in the Verafin Cloud, FRAMLx delivers advanced cross-institutional analysis to detect suspicious activity across multiple institutions.

This solution fills a gap in fraud detection and anti-money laundering efforts as it provides a broad view over multiple financial institutions through information sharing provided by Section 314(b) of the USA PATRIOT Act.

Verafin is a provider of cloud-based fraud detection and anti-money laundering (FRAML) solutions for financial institutions across North America. Its software utilizes behavior-based analytics that allows banks and credit unions to stay a step ahead of fraud trends and the BSA, USA PATRIOT Act, and FACTA compliance landscape.