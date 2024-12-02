Vera collaborates with Duo Security, RSA, Twilio to boost MFA solutions

With Veras solution and newly supported multi-factor authentication, enterprises will be able to secure classified data with one or more factors, integrate with RSA SecureID, Duo Security, and Twilio, provide additional assurance and protection against compromised credentials and protect sensitive data.

Vera enables organisations to secure, track, and revoke access to confidential data, across any platform or device. Vera encrypts and protects enterprise data while still allowing collaborators to create, access, edit, store and share data easily using the apps, web services and devices they prefer.