Vera Bradley payment system allegedly hacked, customer data accessed

The company said hackers may have accessed customer data including card numbers, cardholder names, expiration dates and internal verification codes between July 25 and September 23 2016.

Vera Bradley said the delay in the upgrade of its website could impact its ability to generate positive comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter ending January 2017.

The company, however, said it did not expect a material impact on earnings-per-share for the quarter or full year. The exact number of cards affected is unclear. Cards used to shop on the companys website were not affected.

The FBI alerted the company on September 15 2016 about a potential data security issue in its retail network. The company then launched an investigation that showed hackers had installed a program in the companys payment processing system that tracked customer data contained in the magnetic stripes of payment cards.