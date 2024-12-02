VEON launches MobileID





VEON intends to roll out MobileID to its 212 million customers across nine countries as well as offering it as the standard for mobile operators worldwide to provide digital identity validation that is fully compliant with local data privacy laws.

Incorporating the GSMA’s Mobile Connect standard, MobileID enables safe and secure determination of customer identity for both online and physical locations. For consumers, the service delivers a streamlined customer experience without the need to remember passwords, a universal login at physical and online locations, and SIM-card based implementation that enables MobileID to work on any device, including feature phones.

Consumers will also benefit from the autofill of information on online channels and at physical locations, for items such as credit applications, while the Permission Centre module will enable customers to manage and control permissions previously granted to service providers.

Following the conclusion of other trials in Russia, MobileID will be deployed across all VEON mobile operators with its roll-out beginning in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.