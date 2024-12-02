Veiris builds blockchain-based KYC platform for remote verification

The platform works by connecting fintech companies, banks, utility businesses, and other through its proprietary blockchain-based platform Veiris Enterprise Ecosystem (VeE). The platform performs automated document verification via text, facial, and colour algorithm, enabling businesses to connect and share attestation images of IDs and facial analysis without actually needing to share real documents with each other.

The startup is currently gearing up preparation for the ICO by promoting through their own internal network and ICO listing companies.

For 2018, with a focus on the Indonesian market, Veiris plans to secure more partnership with local industry players. In Indonesia, the startup has already partnered with a local bitcoin exchange and payment gateway company.