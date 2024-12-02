VeChainThor to integrate nanotech digital identity solutions

VeChain is responsible for searching and finding ways on how the VeChainThor platform can seek more advanced capabilities through approaching the best solutions and product makers. INPI Asia has the ability to disrupt the current dynamic of the RFID/NFC/QR Code dominant market when it’s used correctly. NDCode it will add nano identification to products, this way enabling a new world of connected “things”. It’s set to allow a security level with photonic property and it will begin an endless life cycle to digital identification.

Using the VeChainThor Blockchain platform, the layers of security and verification that are added by INPI ASIA and VeChain can be verified for the origin and history, and they won’t be altered in any way. All fraudulent movements and changes will be detected via the VeChainThor blockchain.