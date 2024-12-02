Vaultize introduces multi-factor authentication

Sameer Vitkar, Regional Sales Head at Vaultize, says the company introduces multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all internal and external users, thus, helping IT administrators and security officers in data governance and compliance.

MFA offers and extra layer of security compared to passwords, making use of information accessible only to the authenticated user. Vaultize MFA enables IT administrators to gain control over user authentication. The administrator can configure policies to add one-time password (OTP) as the second factor of authentication.

OTP can also be enabled for external recipients for shared link accesses and for opening files secured through enterprise digital rights management. If enabled, after password authentication, the external user will also be asked for the OTP, which will be sent via email.

Vaultize is a company that provides enterprise file sharing, VPN-free secure access and mobile collaboration with DRM, MCM and policy-based endpoint backup. The company has offices in the US, Europe, India, Singapore and the Middle East.