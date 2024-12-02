Vaultize introduces end-to-end data security solution

This release also extends Vaultizes multi-factor authentication beyond system login to secure their Vault KNOX solution. Vault KNOX performs military-grade encryption of data together with de-duplication on user devices at the source itself.

To be used when sharing the most sensitive data, Vaultize can block screen capture in screen sharing tools such as WebEx, TeamViewer and Skype and via advanced screenshot tools like Snipping Tool, SnagIt and Camtasia.

Vaultize is a company that provides enterprise file sharing, VPN-free secure access and mobile collaboration with DRM, MCM and policy-based endpoint backup.