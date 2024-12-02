Vaultive, Gemalto to offer encryption for cloud-hosted IT infrastructure

With Vaultive and Gemalto, organizations can encrypt sensitive data before it goes to the cloud, and maintain complete ownership of their encryption keys to secure their information across multiple SaaS business applications, including Microsoft Office 365, ServiceNow and various CRM/HRM systems.

The Vaultive Cloud Data Security Platform encrypts SaaS application data for the entire duration of its lifecycle in the cloud while preserving SaaS user functionality, and Gemaltos SafeNet KeySecure offers secure and centralized key management with total customer control of their keys. Integrating these two solutions allows for separation of controls between an administrator managing the cloud environment and the internal security professionals managing the data protection and encryption keys.

For user access control security, organizations can also use Gemaltos industry-leading multi-factor authentication offering, SafeNet Authentication Service, with Vaultives Cloud Data Security Platform to deliver identity and data protection.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.

Vaultive is a cloud data security company, enabling organizations to move securely to the cloud.