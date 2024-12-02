More details about the biometric school ID

Vasmobile provides payment card solutions to schools through the M-Pesa payment network. The new school ID will be upgraded to a biometric smart card, integrating IDEX biometric technology, which includes a biometric solution, card operating system, and applets created by Vasmobile. These cards will securely handle access to school facilities, campus payments for books and meals, attendance tracking, and health insurance.

The agreement and initial production order are worth USD 1.4 million, with deliveries starting in Q4 2024. The multi-year deal sets Vasmobile up to expand across Kenya in 2025 and other parts of Africa in 2026.

By implementing IDEX technology in SkoolID cards, Vasmobile aims to upgrade security and trust for students, encouraging a shift from cash to payment cards. With over 3 million students in Kenya and 60% of Africa's population under 25 years old, students play a vital role in promoting financial and digital inclusion.

Officials from Vasmobile stated that their collaborations with IDEX Biometrics will transform education and healthcare in Africa. IDEX Biometrics offer an end-to-end platform for biometric cards, enabling to incorporation of applets cost-effectively. Through this partnership, access to financial wallets and education, while establishing the official national student identity card.

Representatives from IDEX declared that with the help of a partner like Vasmobile, biometric smart cards are bringing inclusive payments and ID solutions to millions of students in the Global South. This agreement brings Kenya as a new market and it's meeting a global need.