VASCO secures online banking, mobile banking for DG VERLAG

VASCO’s patented visual transaction signing solution CRONTO Technology is used in combination with the technology and standards in place in the German banking industry (Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft, DK). Together, the solution secures online banking for Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken customers.

The device enables banks to defend against cyber-attacks by authenticating users and signing transactions. Banking customers use the Sm@rt-TAN photo device with CRONTO by inserting their chip cards and scanning the encrypted matrix of colored dots, similar to a bar code. The graphical cryptogram is instantly decoded to confirm transaction details, which ensures only customers can authorize online banking transactions on their accounts.

The authentication process using CRONTO technology is PSD2 compliant for strong authentication, meaning the data captured ensures the confidentiality and authenticity of every transaction.

VASCO Data Security International is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions.