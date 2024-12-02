Vasco partners BehavioSec for authentication and fraud solutions

BehavioSec will provide VASCO with a new biometric capability for its customers by integrating an invisible layer of security, enabling end-users to authenticate through the unique ways they type, swipe and hold their devices.

VASCO’s authentication and anti-fraud solutions include behavioral authentication, fraud management through IDENTIKEY Risk Manager 2.3 and runtime application self-protection for mobile apps.

VASCO Data Security International is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions.

BehavioSec develops continuous authentication and verification technology that provides identity and access management solutions.