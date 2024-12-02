VASCO partners BankMobile to protect its mobile banking customers

DIGIPASS from VASCO Data Security, an identity, security and business productivity global provider, for Apps delivers a high level of security to protect against sophisticated hacking attacks. Furthermore, it also provides a frictionless experience for the bank’s customers. BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank, a US-based mobile-first bank.

Using the DIGIPASS for Apps SDK, developers can integrate a suite of mobile application security solutions directly into their bank’s mobile application. At BankMobile, developers have built in security features including: geolocation verification to identify normal banking location patterns, device ID and device binding to confirm whether a customer is using a trusted device, fingerprint authentication to verify the banking customer using biometrics and many more.

BankMobile is also implementing RASP to thwart mobile banking hacking attacks. RASP helps defeat hacking attacks in two ways: by protecting the mobile application against reverse engineering and the introduction of malicious code, and by identifying the presence of malware attempting to interfere with the normal operation of the mobile banking application. This means that even if a BankMobile customer inadvertently downloads malware onto their phone, their mobile banking transaction will still be protected.