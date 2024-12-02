VASCO launches FIDO U2F certified authenticator

DIGIPASS SecureClick was designed to FIDO U2F specifications to fulfill the FIDO Alliance mission of creating a higher level of online user security through strong authentication standards that move beyond inherently weak static passwords. DIGIPASS SecureClick is FIDO Certified and communicates via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or a USB port.

DIGIPASS SecureClick offers consumers and enterprise users the most simple and secure access experience. After launching an application that supports FIDO U2F, the user simply enters their login credentials and clicks the button on DIGIPASS SecureClick to complete the authentication process. The process leverages an encrypted communication channel between DIGIPASS SecureClick and the BLE device to deliver simple, secure and fast user authentication.

VASCO is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO solutions to enhance security, protect mobile applications and meet regulatory requirements. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in enterprise environments, and provides tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications.