VASCO launches DIGIPASS 310 for online payments authentication

The DIGIPASS 310 features a dual-line graphical display so that the transaction amount and account number may be confirmed before an online or mobile banking customer electronically signs a transaction. This helps protect against Man-in-the-Middle attacks, a type of banking fraud where the transaction data is altered by a hacker.

Recent high-profile breaches and reports that Russian hackers have amassed 1.2 billion username and password combinations has driven increased interest in two-factor authentication using One Time Passwords. With a one-time password, the login password expires after 30 seconds and cannot be used or guessed by hackers.

Vasco is a supplier of strong authentication, digital signature, and identity management solutions specializing in securing web and mobile applications and online transactions. Vasco serves a customer base of almost 10,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, and approximately 1,700 global financial institutions.