Vasco joins FIDO Alliance for authentication technology support

FIDO Alliance members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, secure and private.

FIDO specifications will support a full range of authentication technologies, including biometrics such as fingerprint, eye and iris scanners, voice and facial recognition, as well as further enabling existing solutions and communications standards, such as Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), USB Security Tokens, embedded Secure Elements (eSE), Smart Cards, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Vasco is a supplier of strong authentication, digital signature, and identity management solutions specializing in securing web and mobile applications and online transactions. Vasco serves a customer base of almost 10,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, and approximately 1,700 global financial institutions.

The FIDO Alliance, fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.