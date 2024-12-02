VASCO invests in Promon AS to develop mobile security solutions

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) technology is a Promon AS product and a security technology integrated into the application environment capable of detecting and preventing real-time attacks against mobile applications.

By integrating Promon’s RASP technology, VASCO enhances its ability to help businesses in all market segments protect their mobile applications from hacking attacks.

Promon SHIELD technology is a component of VASCO’s DIGIPASS for Apps mobile security platform offering protection against hacker attacks. DIGIPASS for Apps is a software development kit (SDK) that allows mobile application developers to integrate security features into their mobile applications.

VASCO Data Security International is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions.

Promon is a Norway-based company whose technology is research based and originates from the internationally recognized research environments at SINTEF and the University of Oslo.