VASCO introduces DIGIPASS for Apps Face Recognition

With this app, a user takes a series of ‘selfies’ to create an accurate biometric template that is encrypted for protection and stored. To authenticate, the users real-time ‘selfie’ which is compared with the stored biometric template, and (depending on the customers parameters) other contextual data (geo-location, device ID, additional user data) can be analysed in real-time.

DIGIPASS for Apps Face Recognition also uses an encrypted secure channel to ensure the security for data moving between the mobile device and the server, in accordance with the Biometrics Institutes guidelines and standards, VASCO being a member of the organization.

DIGIPASS for Apps Face Recognition is an optional feature within DIGIPASS for Apps. DIGIPASS for Apps is a software development kit (SDK) that natively integrates application security, two-factor authentication and other features into mobile applications.