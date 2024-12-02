VASCO adds functionality to DIGIPASS to protect mobile apps

Overlay attacks are being deployed to steal user login information. An Overlay malware allows attackers to create screens that sit on top of legitimate Android applications and intercept information that can compromise a user’s security and privacy.

To help prevent damage during an overlay attack, organisations can use the overlay detection functionality from DIGIPASS for Apps, which offers a library of APIs that natively integrates application security, biometric authentication, risk analysis and more into mobile applications. While the attack is occurring, the overlay detection functionality can close the targeted app and open a browser to notify the end user and the organisation from which the legitimate app originates.

VASCO Data Security International is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions.