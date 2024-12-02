VASCO adds DIGIPASS 770 to security portfolio with Cronto

Cronto technology utilizes an encrypted color QR code to protect against the newest and most sophisticated cyberattacks while providing the highest level of user convenience.

Via visual transaction signing, users skip the login or the transaction verification, by pointing their Cronto-enabled device at their screen and the QR code is automatically captured, allowing all of the encrypted transaction details to be communicated between the bank and its customer through a secure channel without the risk of a third party interception.

DIGIPASS 770 is a hand-held authenticator featuring a colour display, keypad, PIN protection and an incorporated camera. The product was built for applications with a priority on minimizing the total cost of ownership. Cronto technology enables banks to cope with web fraud schemes, by protecting the user login and transaction authorization.

Vasco is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. The company secures access to data and applications in cloud, and provides tools for application developers.