Vantiv offers PCI validated P2P encryption solution for Verifone

Vantiv Integrated Payments is helping payment integrators and merchants protect their account data in a partnership with certified hardware vendors Verifone and ID TECH.

In conjunction with Vantiv’s triPOS solution, Independent Software Vendors (ISV) can deliver a level of security that is easy for the merchant to adopt, which addresses the challenges with protecting payment card data, and reduces the merchant’s PCI-DSS compliance efforts.

The solution for merchants enables both the ISV and merchant to expand their commerce options. As a pre-certified solution to Vantiv’s Express gateway, merchants have the power of choice when accepting payments through industry leading technology and customer service.

Vantiv Integrated Payments is a Vantiv company and a provider of payments technology and services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).