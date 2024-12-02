Vantiv launches OmniShield Assure payments security suite

The solution should reduce the chance of counterfeit fraud and enhance payment processing security to help merchants with PCI 3.1 compliance requirements.

OmniShield Assure, which comes standard on all new terminals provided by Vantiv, includes EMV or chip card fraud protection, card data encryption and the OmniToken secure tokenization service, to help ensure that payment transactions are transmitted and stored safely. In addition, it includes Vantivs easy-to-use compliance assistance solution, PCI Assist, to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) meet PCI standards, as well as the Breach Assist program which helps merchants with expenses assessed by the card associations in the event of a data compromise.

According to Vantiv proprietary research, 61% of merchants are aware of the coming liability shift in October and the vast majority, (81%), think the change will be beneficial for both businesses and consumers, but the study also found that only 29% had made the change to actually process chip cards.

Vantiv (formerly Fifth Third Processing Solutions) was founded in 1971. Vantiv’s product suite includes ATM terminal driving and monitoring, ATM and debit card transaction authorization and processing, credit issuing and processing services, national and regional gateway services, ancillary services including fraud detection, card production and other consultative services.