Vantiv introduces ecommerce fraud toolkit service levels

The levels - Basic, Advanced Best Practices and Advanced Custom - allow organizations to select the precise level of service that best matches their specific fraud requirements.

The ecommerce Fraud Toolkits Basic configuration level includes Vantivs seven essential card-based fraud filters - address verification service, card velocity check, international issuance, prepaid, prior chargeback, prior fraud alert, and card security code - along with a configurable rules engine to identify and screen payment card misuse involving atypical purchase behavior.

Vantiv leading payment processor differentiated by an integrated technology platform. Vantiv offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative payment processing and technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to address their payment processing needs through a single provider.