Vanguard Integrity to boost its Multifactor Authentication solution

Vanguard Multifactor Authentication is a scalable, modular integrated authentication solution that enables enterprises to control and secure access to the entire IT infrastructure. Vanguard supports a multitude of multifactor authentication capabilities depending on the enterprise requirements.

Vanguard’s authentication capabilities include Token, Tokenless, PIV Card and an industry range of standards based token support.

Vanguard Integrity provides enterprise security software and services that solve security and regulatory compliance challenges for financial, healthcare, education, transportation and government agencies.