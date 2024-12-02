Valour approved for Swiss VQF membership

The Swiss VQF membership was awarded by VQF, a self-regulatory association for the financial industry in Switzerland. The SRO is supervised by the country's official watchdog, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

DeFi Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valour based in Zug, Switzerland. With the approval, DeFi Europe can now operate as a broker for digital assets, fully compliant with Swiss anti-money laundering legislation, enabling the company to offer access and liquidity in digital assets to businesses and institutions. The membership provides a regulatory stamp of approval strengthening the company's trust as an issuer of digital assets.