VACU authenticates members using voice recognition

Currently the authentication process takes as little as six seconds. Prior to signing with Nuance, it took an average of 92 seconds for call centre employees to authenticate members, but since rolling out Voice ID, overall call times have reduced by 24%.

The USD 3.8 billion-asset credit union supports 266,000 members, 720 employees and 18 branches. The voice recognition software was installed in March 2016, when the VACU team began “blind beta testing” segments of membership. All calls were recorded and voice prints were made to ensure that the member’s voice could be authenticated the next time they called in. During the blind testing, there was only one failed authentication, and a subsequent beta test of 100 members resulted in a 100 percent success rate, the union’s representatives said for Credit Union Journal.

At the moment, in order to gather enough “net audio,” members are required to have their voice recorded for roughly 40 seconds, which equates to the time it takes a member to provide his or her name and mailing address. The Nuance software can then detect the 140 unique characteristics of a member’s voice. The tech company has deployed hundreds of systems globally since rolling out its first voice biometric solution in 2001, according to company’s representatives.