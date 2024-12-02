V-Key secures Ant Financials mobile payment services

V-Key will provide a virtual software solution called V-OS for Ant Financial to help secure transactions on AliExpress, one of Alibaba Groups international retail ecommerce platforms. The security provider will also create cryptographic services and trusted environments to help secure payments processed by Alipay on AliExpress, along with risk management for each transaction.

With V-OS, currently deployed by banks, mobile payment providers, and governments globally, card and cardholder data will be encrypted, providing for secure user authentication. V-Key’s solutions allow businesses to roll out cloud-based payments, trusted digital identity and authentication necessary for mobile banking and other secured mobile applications. The company brings advanced user data protection to its partners, without the need to use any form of hardware secure elements, which can be less secure. Its mobile security solution works on both iOS and Android devices.

V-Key was founded in 2011, and has services in Singapore – where it is headquartered – as well as key markets across Asia-Pacific and the US.