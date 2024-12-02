UXP Systems to deliver digital identity services to Soneras B2B channels

UXP Systems’ User Lifecycle Management (ULM) will enable Sonera to implement multi-protocol Identity Management, creating a unique digital ID for each user and federating this ID for simplified access to all Sonera services. Sonera will use the following services: user engagement, access and entitlements, sharing and control, personalization and user privacy.

The ULM platform recognizes the power of interaction audit and logging at a user level, capturing every single user interaction across any service or device, providing unparalleled insight on user behaviour. This is conducted within the governance of individual user privacy settings in compliance with the companies own or established privacy standards.