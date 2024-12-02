Utmost Group integrates client screening from Napier

Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster the company’s current compliance strategy and build in the ability to scale further in future. The Napier team met these tight timescales in deploying the solution to meet the deadline imposed by the expiration of licences by the outgoing partner.









According to Utmost’s officials, they needed to rapidly migrate and then implement their existing screening protocols to the new system, so they were happy that Napier was able to merge two legacy systems neatly into a single hosted instance while levelling up their capabilities. Compliance requirements inevitably evolve over time as risks also change and criminals become more sophisticated, so they are delighted to now have a robust system in place that will keep them one step ahead of their obligations and enhance overall services.





Augmenting the onboarding of new clients with AI

Napier’s Client Screening solution will bolster existing systems by automatically screening clients at relevant intervals against sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists, and other key watchlists. The AI capabilities will enable faster screening and help the group to reduce volumes of false alerts.

Representatives from Napier said that they are happy to work with Utmost Group and are looking forward to providing them with innovative client screening and hosting services. They are confident that with their AI powered technologies, Utmost Group will be better equipped to provide safe and secure insurance and savings solutions, while adhering to the industry standards.

With assets under administration of approx. GBP 58 billion and 550,000 customers (as of 30 June 2022), Utmost Group is headquartered in London and operates in markets across UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Middle East.

Napier is trusted by financial institutions, including tier-one banks, asset managers, insurance firms, and other regulated organisations globally, to provide advanced financial crime compliance technology that achieves a continuous and holistic view of risk.





What does Napier do?

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology company that helps financial institutions fight financial crime more efficiently and effectively.

Founded on broad experience and expertise, its advanced financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, increases efficiency and minimises risk by successfully combining big data technologies with AI.

By unifying Napier’s suite of financial crime compliance products including transaction monitoring, screening, and risk assessment tools into one environment, Napier Continuum builds a dynamic and holistic view of risk while improving operational efficiencies and decreasing TCO through automation.