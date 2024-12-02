Utimaco buys MYHSM to boost is portfolio in Cloud and SaaS

With this acquisition, Utimaco aims to advance its Cloud and as-a-Service offering, especially for but not limited to the retail, banking and financial services industry, and reduce customers’ need for investment in hardware, secure facilities, management, and ongoing PCI compliance, audit and support.

MYHSM takes on the responsibility of service monitoring & management, incident response, system maintenance, capacity provision, and assurance of regulatory compliance in their data centres, security operations centre and support centre.