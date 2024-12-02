It’s worth noting that Utimaco was already selling products from conpal before the acquisition. Following this integration, the company can provide its clients with a complete portfolio of IT security solutions from a single source. Some of the covered areas include data encryption, hardware security modules, key management and public key infrastructure (PKI).

Conpal’s primary product is LAN Crypt, which will now be transferred to Utimaco's Data Protection division. LAN Crypt facilitates the legally secure handling of sensitive data in accordance with data protection regulations such as CCPA, PDPA, and GDPR.

The acquisition will see Utimaco taking over and keeping existing conpal locations in Neu-Isenburg and Linz, as well as retaining all previous employees in order to ensure continuity. As for branding, while conpal GmbH will continue to exist legally, the conpal brand will be absorbed by Utimaco.

In the company press release, Utimaco representatives emphasised their goals to position the company as a preferred partner for cyber security and compliance in highly regulated and demanding industries. They also talked about the conpal acquisition and how their product will integrate seamlessly within the Utimaco product family.

Conpal officials talked about their relationship with Utimaco and how the two companies share similar goals and values. They also talked about continuity and assured their existing customers that they will still be able to benefit from the same level of quality and service as before the acquisition.

Utimaco’s acquisition of Celltick

In April 2022, Utimaco acquired US-based fintech company Celltick, which specialises in Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems (MNS). The acquisition came in the context of increased adoption of PWS legislation by countries all over the world as a response to natural disasters, military conflicts, and health crises.

Celltick’s MAGEN (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notification) system is deployed in several countries around the globe and has been adopted by more than 70 mobile network operators. Utimaco planned to use Celltick’s PWS system to improve digital public warning technologies and provide customised solutions for each country’s needs, to prevent and save the lives of the civil population.

Utimaco is a global platform provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, US. The company specialises in on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management, data protection and identity management as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems.