Users in Malaysia can now register MyDigital ID on their phone

According to the announcement, this new service promises a quick and simple registration process that can be completed in just a few minutes from the comfort of home.





MyDigital ID is a national digital identification system designed to streamline the login process for various online services, particularly government platforms. Developed by MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation's Mimos Berhad, the system aims to reduce the hassle of managing multiple passwords by providing a single verification system for apps and portals.











After signing up for MyDigital ID, Malaysians no longer need to log in to different platforms using different passwords - only one verification system is needed for apps and portals to log in. The primary goals of MyDigital ID are to protect Malaysians from online fraud and identity theft and to enhance the convenience of verifying identities online. The system is also intended to improve security for online transactions and services such as government, financial, educational, and healthcare services.





Since its introduction in November 2023, over 600,000 Malaysians have already signed up for this government initiative.





Registering in a safe manner

As per the announcement, MyDigital ID has reassured Malaysian users about the safety and privacy of their data. The company emphasised that MyDigital ID does not store biometric data and prioritises data safety and privacy. It also does not collect, monitor, or store personal data. Moreover, MyDigital ID does not monitor users' online activities.







Users are allowed to register only one digital ID, preventing the creation of multiple accounts. However, MyDigital ID does not replace the Malaysian identification card or MyKad for identification purposes.