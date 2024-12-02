



With its auth and access control system managing the complete range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) use cases, Userfront’s platform serves free individual accounts, freemium organisations, and customised enterprises. Launched in 2021, Userfront specialises in migrating systems so customers can grow their business while improving services for existing customers. In a bid to support the expansion of its operations, the company received USD 5.3 million in seed investment from Heavybit and its general availability for SaaS providers.











Userfront’s offering and development strategy

By accelerating their ability to add new features, upgrade customers to higher account tiers, and save at-risk accounts that require enterprise auth and access control, Userfront aims to provide digital businesses with the capability to grow their revenue and extend their services. Additionally, for organisations that leverage a basic system and aim to scale, Userfront delivers a migration assistant that can imitate a company’s existing identity system and migrate and modernise it to better serve its users.



Furthermore, the company focuses on delivering several benefits and features to its clients, including the ability to meet compliance requirements, such as SOC 2, GDPR, and Data Residency, serve larger users across all tiers in a single platform, as well as allow tailored authentication flows for enterprise customers. Also, Userfront provides a central dashboard for managing, upgrading, and analysing users and accounts, and flexible pricing that scales with customer needs. In addition, Heavybit’s decision to invest in Userfront was based on the latter’s approach to identity and access management (IAM) which offers customers a single solution that can scale across different use cases.