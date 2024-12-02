UseePay teams with Netcetera to make payments secure in Asia

Mostly active in Asia, UseePay wanted to make use of trusted 3D-Secure technology to authenticate their transactions and prevent fraudulent online purchases. Through searching for possible 3DS partners, they came across the services of Swiss payment software dynamo Netcetera, who were able to offer their 3DS acquiring server to build a link between merchants and acquiring banks.

The solution is now supporting multiple schemes, including Discover Diners, American Express, Visa, and Mastercard. As an EMVCo partner, Netcetera was able to advise on the latest EMV 3D-S protocols and provide a compliant solution.