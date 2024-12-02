USD 8.3 mln raised by ID.me for biometrics and ID checks





The company did not reveal future plans or comment on the new capital raised, Biometric Update reports. ID.me suggested that once with social distancing measures going into effect, there has been a surge in demand for digital identity verification. The reason for this is that business processes that were traditionally performed in-person have now shifted online.

Ensuring identity proofing and authentication, ID.me claims to sign up 60,000 new users a day, estimating a total of 24 million users of its digital wallet ‘from buying cars and electronics online to accessing healthcare and government benefit programmes’.