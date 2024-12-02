USD 7 mln raised in Series A by Kasada with In-Q-Tel

The startup’s aim is to fight online bots using its proprietary anti-bot platform, Polyform. The platform uses fingerprinting tech to determine if a visitor is a human, and in case it detects a bot, it tricks the bot into trying to solve the impossible math puzzle, churning up server and memory resources on the server from which the bot operates.

Kasada chose In-Q-Tel as its latest investor, although it did not lead the round. Via the USD 7 million round, the company is meant to grow and expand its customer base. The fundraise occurred as another company – the networking and content delivery company Cloudflare – is launching its own anti-bot ‘fight mode’ feature, which aims to help ‘frustrate’ bots from targeting and attacking its customers.