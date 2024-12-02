USD 30 mln secured by BIO-key for biometric security solutions





This was possible through its partner Technology Transfer Institute of Africa (TTI) and the Company’s newly created subsidiary based in Africa. The solutions are based on BIO-key’s WEB-key biometric security platform, and they will facilitate the enrolment of users and the positive identification of individuals for a telecommunications company in Nigeria. The company will be working in conjunction with its Nigerian identity supply partner, Chams.

Via BIO-key’s authentication platform, customers are allowed to choose between securely managing biometric credentials centrally or on-device. With the addition of its licensed mobile ‘plug in’, BIO-key is providing a multi-factor security solution that can be used on mobile devices with Windows, Android or Apple iOS. This enables a portable biometric user experience. Also, BIO-key’s interoperable software supports over 40 different scanners, including most integrated fingerprint scanners found in enterprise laptops and tablets. However, if a legacy device lacks a fingerprint scanner, customers can use BIO-key’s USB fingerprint scanner products available via retailers such as Microsoft, Amazon, Dell.com, and BIO-key’s international distribution partners.