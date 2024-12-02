USAA Bank first in taking advantage of biometrics in Edge

The USAA Bank serves US military veterans and their families with rates on insurance and other financial services. Using Microsoft Edge, USAA Bank customers will be able to log in using either fingerprints, such as certain versions of the Surface Pro 4 type cover, or retinal scans, seen on supporting laptops and the Lumia 950 series phones.

USAA already uses a biometric login system for its mobile app with around 1 million users, called Identity X.