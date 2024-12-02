US wireless carriers to roll out ID authentication system by end of 2018

The multifactor authentication platform, powered by the carrier networks, is part of the Mobile Authentication Task Force, formed in 2017, to develop a mobile authentication solution that aims to protect enterprises and consumers from identity theft, bank fraud, fraudulent purchases and data theft. The task force vision includes interoperability with GSMAs Mobile Connect technology.

The solution will deliver a cryptographically verified phone number and profile data for users of authorized applications with their consent. Authentication security gets a boost with a network verified mobile number, IP address, SIM card attributes, phone account type and more. In addition, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities are being enlisted to help assess risk and protect customers.

The GSMA has been working with operators around the world to bring a consistent and interoperable security identity service to market. The task force will start internal trials over the next few weeks, with the goal of making the solution generally available to consumers by the end of 2018. GSMA says the task force will launch a website later in 2018 enabling service providers to learn more about the solution and sign up to participate as an application developer.