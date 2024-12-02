US shoppers more concerned about online shopping security

According to data from an Associated Press and a GfK poll the US shoppers are now more concerned about the safety of their personal information. However, the same source points out that many of these people have not taken any steps to protect their data and make it more secure.

Results show that 61% of respondents have declared they now have deep worries when using online payment methods, while 62% are very concerned when they buy on their mobile phones. Just 37% have tried to use cash for their purchases to combat data thefts.

Research also unveils that only 41% have mentioned that they have checked their credit card bills for signs of fraudulent activity and even fewer have changed their passwords on retailers websites.

Experts have been concerned that major breaches, such as those suffered by Target and Neiman Marcus, would change the way people shop.

In December 2013, Target had a security breach that hit almost all of their payment consoles. Retailer Neiman Marcus has also admitted that financial information from 1.1 million credit and debit cards used at the companys U.S. retail locations between July 16 and October 30, 2013, may have been stolen by criminals.

