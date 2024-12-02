US registers high levels of fraud for 2014

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, there were 783 data breaches in 2014, an increase from 2013 and the previous 2010 peak.

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded 332,646 identity theft complaints in 2014, up slightly from 2013. All forms of fraud, including identity theft, cost Americans about USD 1.7 billion in 2014, or an average of more than USD 2,000 per incident.

The Consumer Sentinel Network (CSN) received nearly 2.6 million consumer complaints in 2014, 13% of which were identity theft complaints, the largest complaint category. Scams involving government documents such as fraudulent tax filings were the most common method of identity theft. Florida reported 37,059 identity theft complaints, or 186.3 per 100,000 people, each the largest figures by far of any state.