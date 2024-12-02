US President works with bipartisan sponsors on data bill

Obama has pushed to do more to protect privacy in an age when consumers leave a trail of digital footprints through smart phones, personal devices and social media, information that can be collected, analyzed and sold.

He has proposed action on a series of laws to address Big Data concerns. US lawmakers have worked on the issue with privacy advocates and more than 100 companies including Microsoft, Google, and Amplify to develop a privacy pledge to prevent misuse of data collected in classrooms.

The bill will ensure that data collected from students is used only for educational and legitimate research purposes.