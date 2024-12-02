US prepares for the fight against cybercrime

Soltra is aimed at focusing on developing “software automation and services that collect, distill and speed the transfer of threat intelligence from a myriad of sources to help safeguard against cyber-attacks.”

The new body’s first product, dubbed Soltra Edge, is already being tested by organizations and will be ready later in 2014. The product leverages open standards including Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) and Trusted Automate eXchange of Indicator Information (TAXII). The solution will enable clients to send, receive and store cyber security threat intelligence in a streamlined and automated format, enabling companies to deploy safeguards against a potential cyber-attack.

According to Soltra CEO, Mark Clancy, currently threat intelligence is provided manually to financial services organizations from disparate sources and as such takes several hours to interpret.

In UK, The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) has also revealed plans to launch The Financial Crime Alerts Service (FCAS) in 2015. Developed with technology partner BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, FCAS is designed to allow the banking sector to react to major incidents and allow financial crime professionals within the industry to spot emerging problems and criminal trends.

