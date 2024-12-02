US needs to be more careful when it comes to online security

The statement comes after Russian hackers have stolen more than a billion names and passwords from 420,000 websites.

Tanya DeGenova also suggests citizens to use strong passwords that can be changed regularly. Furthermore, internet users need to sign out of their accounts and take some precautions and a lot of people are not aware of this.

The US government is aware that ‘state-sponsored bad actors’ from other countries are always trying to hack into networks, such as the Pentagon. The FBI has been working with the Department of Homeland Security, the Defense Department and academia to devise more stringent security to protect individuals, government agencies and financial institutions.

