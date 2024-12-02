MasterCard credit, debit, prepaid and small business cards issued in the US will now carry Identity Theft Resolution (ITR) assistance. MasterCard states that the program will provide help in canceling missing cards and alerting credit reporting agencies, as well as targeting searches to detect if stolen personal and confidential data appears online. The new ITR coverage extension begins in July 2014.

MasterCard is also extending its zero liability policy in the US to include all MasterCard PIN-based and ATM transactions. This complements the coverage already provided on signature debit and credit transactions. The Zero Liability coverage extension is active beginning with October 2014.

MasterCard noted that tanks and financial institutions issuing MasterCard-branded cards provide financial indemnity against fraud.