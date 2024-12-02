US jeweller selects Intellichecks solution to mitigate fraud

The retailer began rolling out Intellichecks Retail ID Mobile advanced technology solution to their retail locations after a successful pilot in several of their stores. Intellicheck Mobilisa is a real-time threat identification provider and its solution offers real-time customer identification credential authentication.

Designed for retailers, Retail ID Mobile is a fraud fighter solution that promptly guides a customer to snap an image of the back of a driver license using a smartphone or other mobile device. Retail ID Mobile seamlessly encrypts the driver license image to strict military standards and matches the image against authentic driver license formats from Intellichecks proprietary “ID Check” database.

With virtual instant authentication, the purchase can proceed with confidence by the retailer. If the driver license is flagged as counterfeit, the purchase process is terminated.