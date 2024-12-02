US: IRS contracts NCFTA to fend off cybercrime

The one-year sole source order, published on behalf of the US Treasury Department, the Office of Illicit Finance (OIF) and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA), agrees that NCFTA would study virtual currency and virtual currency exchanges to provide the federal government with real-time cyber threat intelligence for combating financial crimes, the same source cites.

NCFTA was founded in 1997 by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Carnegie Mellon’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the National White Collar Crime Center.

The NCFTA was one of several organizations to join a cyber-security trade coalition founded in the wake of the Target customer data breach scandal in early 2014. The non-profit is also involved with other projects targeting malware and digital consumer protection standards.